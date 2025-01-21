Berlin Film Festival Unveils 2025 Line-Up Amid Political Undertones

The 2025 Berlin Film Festival has revealed its competition line-up, showcasing films from acclaimed directors like Richard Linklater, Radu Jude, and Hong Sang-soo. The festival, often described as politically charged, will run amidst Germany's national election.

Highlighting political tensions, the line-up includes Kateryna Gornostai's documentary on Ukraine post-Russian invasion. Despite previous financial strain, additional funding from Germany's culture ministry ensures a robust program.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle, leading the event amid economic pressure, emphasized the festival's enduring political nature. The event will not directly mark the election but will encourage voting, with Todd Haynes heading the international jury.

(With inputs from agencies.)