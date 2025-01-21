Left Menu

Daring Rescue from Disaster: Trekkers Saved from Uttarakhand Blaze

In a dramatic rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, three trekkers were safely evacuated after losing their way amidst a forest fire. The State Disaster Response Force, District Disaster Management, and the Forest Department collaborated to find and assist the 21-year-olds, two of whom were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:52 IST
Daring Rescue from Disaster: Trekkers Saved from Uttarakhand Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, all three trekkers who went missing during a forest fire on the Deoriatal-Chopta trek in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district have been safely rescued. Officials reported the successful operation on Tuesday.

The joint efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management, and the Forest Department were pivotal in the rescue mission. The young trekkers, each 21 years old, were located during an intense search operation.

Among the rescued, Adhiraj Chauhan, found on Monday evening, was injured. He was transported to a hospital via stretcher. On Tuesday, Naman Yadav from Delhi, also injured, and Sameer Kumar Pandey from Bihar were both brought to safety, concluding the successful rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025