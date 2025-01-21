Daring Rescue from Disaster: Trekkers Saved from Uttarakhand Blaze

In a dramatic turn of events, all three trekkers who went missing during a forest fire on the Deoriatal-Chopta trek in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district have been safely rescued. Officials reported the successful operation on Tuesday.

The joint efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management, and the Forest Department were pivotal in the rescue mission. The young trekkers, each 21 years old, were located during an intense search operation.

Among the rescued, Adhiraj Chauhan, found on Monday evening, was injured. He was transported to a hospital via stretcher. On Tuesday, Naman Yadav from Delhi, also injured, and Sameer Kumar Pandey from Bihar were both brought to safety, concluding the successful rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)