Left Menu

Pharrell Williams Lights Up Paris Fashion Week with Jazzed Streetwear

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, launched Paris Fashion Week with a vibrant streetwear collection at the Louvre, collaborating with Japanese designer Nigo. Despite a slowing global market, the U.S. is seen as a growth opportunity for high-end brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:33 IST
Pharrell Williams Lights Up Paris Fashion Week with Jazzed Streetwear

In a spectacular display at the iconic Louvre Museum, Pharrell Williams, the men's creative director of Louis Vuitton, kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a captivating fall-winter collection.

Models marched to upbeat music, showcasing a collection infused with bold streetwear influences, featuring chunky suits, bomber jackets, and psychedelic logo patterns. Williams, collaborating with Japanese designer Nigo, brings decades of street culture experience to the forefront, harking back to their co-creation of the Billionaire Boys Club brand.

The event drew prominent figures, including LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and NBA star Victor Wembanyama, amid broader industry concerns about a slowdown in high-end fashion markets, primarily in China, though optimism prevails surrounding U.S. market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025