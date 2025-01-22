Pharrell Williams Lights Up Paris Fashion Week with Jazzed Streetwear

In a spectacular display at the iconic Louvre Museum, Pharrell Williams, the men's creative director of Louis Vuitton, kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a captivating fall-winter collection.

Models marched to upbeat music, showcasing a collection infused with bold streetwear influences, featuring chunky suits, bomber jackets, and psychedelic logo patterns. Williams, collaborating with Japanese designer Nigo, brings decades of street culture experience to the forefront, harking back to their co-creation of the Billionaire Boys Club brand.

The event drew prominent figures, including LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and NBA star Victor Wembanyama, amid broader industry concerns about a slowdown in high-end fashion markets, primarily in China, though optimism prevails surrounding U.S. market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)