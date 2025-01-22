Left Menu

Ryan Gosling to Lead New 'Star Wars' Adventure: A Fresh Chapter Begins

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in a new 'Star Wars' film under the direction of Shawn Levy. The project, unrelated to the Skywalker Saga, will see Jonathan Tropper as scriptwriter, with Levy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Lucasfilm producing. The film remains highly anticipated amid Disney's evolving 'Star Wars' lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:33 IST
movie
  • Country:
  • United States

Ryan Gosling may soon take the lead in a new 'Star Wars' film as he negotiates his role with Disney's Lucasfilm. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, known for the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie, and has been in development since 2022, per Variety reports.

Scriptwriter Jonathan Tropper, who frequently collaborates with Levy, is working on the screenplay. If finalized, Levy will not only direct but also produce the film under his production company, 21 Laps, alongside 'Star Wars' stalwarts Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm.

This standalone film marks a significant venture for Levy and Disney, distinct from previous 'Star Wars' sagas. It promises to charm fans anew as Gosling, a recent star of Universal's 'Fall Guy', adds to its allure, while Disney continues to expand its cinematic universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

