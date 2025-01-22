Left Menu

A Sacred Ritual: The Spiritual Odyssey of Kalpvas at Maha Kumbh

Kalpvas, an ancient Hindu spiritual practice, involves devotees living austerely during the Maha Kumbh. Followers, including Rohini Jha, undertake rituals such as holy dips and devotional activities to achieve spiritual growth and purification. The tradition emphasizes detachment from materialism and has been observed for centuries.

Updated: 22-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:45 IST
At the Maha Kumbh, Rohini Jha, a 68-year-old devotee from Bihar, embraces the rigorous practice of Kalpvas, a month-long spiritual tradition dating back centuries. Residing in tents, Kalpvasis endure strict routines, including daily holy dips in the sacred waters at the Sangam.

This ancient ritual, referenced in the Mahabharata and Ramcharitmanas, necessitates living without modern comforts, focusing instead on spiritual growth. Jha, joined by her family, honors this austere lifestyle, making it her 11th Kalpvas, while recalling her first experience at age four.

With millions of devotees partaking, Kalpvas remains a testament to Hindu spirituality. As families gather, new generations are introduced to the essence of detachment and divine connection, emphasizing patience and resilience in the face of life's challenges.

