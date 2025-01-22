Uncovering History: Excavation of Ancients Wells Near Shahi Jama Masjid Begins

The Sambhal administration has commenced an excavation project at an ancient well reportedly hidden under illegal encroachments close to the Shahi Jama Masjid. The discovery of the well, believed to be one of 19 ancient wells in the region, holds historical and religious importance according to local beliefs.

Local resident Sanjay Kumar emphasized that the well, situated near the Harihar temple, was once a revered site where locals gathered for significant life events such as childbirth or weddings. However, over time, the site became obscured, diminishing its original appearance.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shirish Chandra stated that the excavation was prompted by local complaints about the well's illegal coverage, a claim currently under investigation. The initiative aligns with the district's broader efforts to protect ancient structures and preserve heritage sites amid escalating tensions following a recent court-ordered mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)