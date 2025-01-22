Cinematic Diplomacy: Celebrating 60 Years of India-Singapore Relations

The Indian Film Festival 2025 is set to captivate audiences in Singapore as part of the 60-year diplomatic celebration between India and Singapore. Organized by the High Commission of India in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society, the festival will screen 18 films for the public.

High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule expressed hopes for making this festival an annual event. Kicking off on January 24 and stretching to March 2, the festival features a diverse selection of films, from classics to contemporary hits, showcasing India's cinematic excellence.

The screenings, held at the Golden Village Cinema in Suntec City, aim to offer a non-commercial and inclusive experience, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India. Films will be shown with English subtitles to ensure accessibility for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)