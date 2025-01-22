Crowning the World's Champion: The 55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show

The All Japan Nishikigoi Promotion Association will host the prestigious 55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show at the Tokyo Ryutsu Center on January 25 and 26, 2025. This event aims to determine the world's best ornamental carp, drawing participants from Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and India.

In past competitions, Nishikigoi have fetched jaw-dropping prices of up to 200 million yen, approximately $1.28 million. The popularity of these vibrant carp is growing exponentially, spurred by thriving online auctions, and this show is a testament to their global appeal.

For the first time, the event will be live-streamed, allowing a broader audience to experience the excitement as one Nishikigoi claims the title of 'world's number one.' The competitive showcase embodies a world championship moment for Nishikigoi enthusiasts around the globe.

