Village Sarpanch Earns National Recognition for Water Management Success

Narinder Kaur, the sarpanch of Chuggawan village located in Punjab's Moga district, will be a special guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Her invitation comes in recognition of her outstanding efforts in administering the village's water supply scheme, according to local officials.

Kaur has successfully provided clean water to Chuggawan village's 497 households, benefiting approximately 2,700 residents, including those at three Anganwadi centers and two government schools. Her initiatives have not only addressed water supply issues but also led to the beautification of the village waterworks by creating a new park for recreation.

Local authorities, including Moga Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, have applauded her dedication. Sarangal emphasized Kaur's significant impact on improving the quality of life for village residents and urged others to draw inspiration from her leadership and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)