Left Menu

Village Sarpanch Earns National Recognition for Water Management Success

Narinder Kaur, the sarpanch of Chuggawan village in Punjab, has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations for her exemplary work in managing the village's water supply scheme. Her leadership has ensured clean water access and improved village infrastructure, earning praise from district officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:33 IST
Village Sarpanch Earns National Recognition for Water Management Success
sarpanch
  • Country:
  • India

Narinder Kaur, the sarpanch of Chuggawan village located in Punjab's Moga district, will be a special guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Her invitation comes in recognition of her outstanding efforts in administering the village's water supply scheme, according to local officials.

Kaur has successfully provided clean water to Chuggawan village's 497 households, benefiting approximately 2,700 residents, including those at three Anganwadi centers and two government schools. Her initiatives have not only addressed water supply issues but also led to the beautification of the village waterworks by creating a new park for recreation.

Local authorities, including Moga Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, have applauded her dedication. Sarangal emphasized Kaur's significant impact on improving the quality of life for village residents and urged others to draw inspiration from her leadership and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025