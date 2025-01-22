Left Menu

Sonic the Hedgehog Zooms to Theaters: Fourth Installment Set for 2027

Paramount Pictures has announced the release of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' for March 19, 2027, following the success of the third installment. 'Sonic 3' became the franchise's highest-grossing film, crossing $1 billion globally. Details on the new film's plot and team remain under wraps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:46 IST
Sonic the Hedgehog Zooms to Theaters: Fourth Installment Set for 2027
A still from 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (Photo/Instagram/@paramountpics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The anticipation for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' grows as Paramount Pictures targets March 19, 2027, for its theatrical debut. The decision comes in the wake of the remarkable success of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', which became the highest-grossing installment in the series and crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' garnered over $422 million in ticket sales worldwide, partly thanks to the star-studded cast, which included Keanu Reeves as Shadow. The franchise has steadily gained momentum, captivating audiences with its engaging storylines and innovative character additions.

As 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' gears up for production, details on the plot, writers, and directors remain shrouded in mystery. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first three films, worked with writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington on the third installment, which featured returning cast members like Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey in a dual role. Newcomers included Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore, with voice contributions from Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025