Sonic the Hedgehog Zooms to Theaters: Fourth Installment Set for 2027

The anticipation for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' grows as Paramount Pictures targets March 19, 2027, for its theatrical debut. The decision comes in the wake of the remarkable success of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', which became the highest-grossing installment in the series and crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' garnered over $422 million in ticket sales worldwide, partly thanks to the star-studded cast, which included Keanu Reeves as Shadow. The franchise has steadily gained momentum, captivating audiences with its engaging storylines and innovative character additions.

As 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' gears up for production, details on the plot, writers, and directors remain shrouded in mystery. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first three films, worked with writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington on the third installment, which featured returning cast members like Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey in a dual role. Newcomers included Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore, with voice contributions from Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

(With inputs from agencies.)