Prince Harry's Reckoning with the British Press

Prince Harry took a bold stand against the British press by critiquing their relentless pursuit of him and his wife, Meghan, during their African tour six years ago. This marked the beginning of his campaign for media accountability.

He claimed a major victory when Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers admitted to unlawful activities, including hacking phones and deceptive information gathering. However, many of Harry's accusations remain unproven, and a full trial was avoided.

Despite a perceived 'climbdown', Harry's fight persists, with upcoming legal action against Associated Newspapers. This ongoing battle highlights the broader issue of press ethics and the need for reform in the industry.

