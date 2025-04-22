Left Menu

Arkade Developers Boasts Remarkable Growth Amid Rising Demand

Arkade Developers Ltd reported an 11% rise in quarterly sales to Rs 217 crore. For 2024-25, sales bookings rose 19.8% to Rs 773 crore, with a 22.7% growth in space sold. Chairman Amit Jain highlighted the company's operational efficiency and project management as key success factors.

  • India

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd has announced an impressive 11 percent increase in sales bookings for the latest quarter ended March, reaching Rs 217 crore, up from Rs 196 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Arkade Developers achieved substantial sales bookings of Rs 773 crore, marking a 19.8 percent rise from Rs 645 crore previously. This uptick underscores sustained demand for their residential offerings in Mumbai, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company reported collecting Rs 716 crore from customers last fiscal year, a 21.8 percent climb compared to the prior year. Additionally, Arkade sold 2,49,000 sq ft in 2024-25 versus 2,03,000 sq ft in the previous year, a growth of 22.7 percent. Chairman Amit Jain credited the consistent performance to improved operational efficiency and disciplined project management.

