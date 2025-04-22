Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Declares Dual Reservation Classification Unconstitutional

The Karnataka High Court ruled that a community cannot be placed under two different reservation categories for education and employment. This decision came from a petition by V Sumitra, who contested the state's classification of the Balajiga/Banajiga community, highlighting its inconsistency and violation of constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:54 IST
Karnataka High Court Declares Dual Reservation Classification Unconstitutional
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued a landmark ruling, declaring that a single community cannot be classified under different reservation categories for education and employment. This decision was the result of a petition filed by V Sumitra from Kollegal taluk, challenging the government's dual classification of the Balajiga/Banajiga community.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, who delivered the verdict, instructed the state to classify this community uniformly under Group 'B' for both educational and employment reservations. The judge emphasized the discriminatory nature of the state's previous classification, which divided the community into Group 'B' for education and Group 'D' for employment.

The court found this division violated constitutional protections, asserting that affirmative action must apply uniformly. Thus, the court quashed the orders rejecting Sumitra's employment reservation claim under Group 'B' and ordered the continuation of her job as a primary school teacher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025