Left Menu

Public Viewing of Pope Francis Set to Begin

The public viewing of Pope Francis will commence on Wednesday at St. Peter's Basilica following a procession from the Vatican hotel. This event was orchestrated by the College of Cardinals, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell presiding over the rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:50 IST
Public Viewing of Pope Francis Set to Begin
Pope Francis

The recent passing of Pope Francis has prompted the College of Cardinals to organize a public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica starting Wednesday. The ceremony will begin with a solemn procession from the Vatican hotel where the Pope resided.

The College of Cardinals, led by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, has issued specific rubrics for the procession, demonstrating the deep respect and careful planning for the Pope's final rite.

Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell will take the lead in presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer, paying tribute to Pope Francis's impactful life and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025