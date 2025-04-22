Public Viewing of Pope Francis Set to Begin
The public viewing of Pope Francis will commence on Wednesday at St. Peter's Basilica following a procession from the Vatican hotel. This event was orchestrated by the College of Cardinals, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell presiding over the rituals.
The recent passing of Pope Francis has prompted the College of Cardinals to organize a public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica starting Wednesday. The ceremony will begin with a solemn procession from the Vatican hotel where the Pope resided.
The College of Cardinals, led by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, has issued specific rubrics for the procession, demonstrating the deep respect and careful planning for the Pope's final rite.
Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell will take the lead in presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer, paying tribute to Pope Francis's impactful life and legacy.
