Public Viewing of Pope Francis Set to Begin

The recent passing of Pope Francis has prompted the College of Cardinals to organize a public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica starting Wednesday. The ceremony will begin with a solemn procession from the Vatican hotel where the Pope resided.

The College of Cardinals, led by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, has issued specific rubrics for the procession, demonstrating the deep respect and careful planning for the Pope's final rite.

Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell will take the lead in presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer, paying tribute to Pope Francis's impactful life and legacy.

