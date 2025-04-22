Left Menu

Late-Night Road Rage Assault in Pune: Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested for assaulting a couple during a road rage incident in Pune's Pashan area. The altercation began when the couple honked to alert riders blocking the road at night. The man was hospitalized following the attack, and a case has been filed by the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:51 IST
Late-Night Road Rage Assault in Pune: Three Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been detained by police for allegedly assaulting a couple during a road rage incident in Pune, Maharashtra. The unfortunate event transpired late at night in the Pashan area on April 18, according to authorities.

The couple was reportedly on their way home after having a meal when they honked to alert two-wheeler riders obstructing the road at Pashan Circle. Agitated by the honking, the individuals halted the couple's vehicle and attacked them, the police report stated. An accomplice joined the attack, which left the male victim hospitalized.

The Chaturshringi police station has recorded the case, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav confirmed that three suspects have been identified and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025