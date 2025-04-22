Late-Night Road Rage Assault in Pune: Three Arrested

Three individuals have been detained by police for allegedly assaulting a couple during a road rage incident in Pune, Maharashtra. The unfortunate event transpired late at night in the Pashan area on April 18, according to authorities.

The couple was reportedly on their way home after having a meal when they honked to alert two-wheeler riders obstructing the road at Pashan Circle. Agitated by the honking, the individuals halted the couple's vehicle and attacked them, the police report stated. An accomplice joined the attack, which left the male victim hospitalized.

The Chaturshringi police station has recorded the case, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav confirmed that three suspects have been identified and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)