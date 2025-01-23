Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Spiritual Confluence with Technological Innovation

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is attracting thousands, including South Africans, before its February 26 conclusion. Highlighting history, spirituality, and innovation, the event incorporates AI for safety and sustainability. It fosters inclusivity, welcoming all to experience the world's largest spiritual festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:54 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Thousands from South Africa are heading to the renowned Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, set to conclude on February 26. The event, inaugurated on January 13, is gathering global attention with hundreds obtaining visas and others using OCI cards to attend.

Consul General of India in Johannesburg, Mahesh Kumar, emphasized during a seminar how spirituality and tech innovation coalesce at Maha Kumbh. Thousands of queries and travel packages are propelling participation, with the gathering expected to draw 400 million worldwide, underscoring its spiritual and cultural significance.

Advocate Tseke Nkadimeng and spiritual leaders highlight the unmatched scale of the festival, which is leveraging AI and sustainable practices. The unity and positive applications of technology portrayed in the event promise enhanced engagement and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

