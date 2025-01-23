Comic Icons Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav Receive Chilling Death Threats

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav find themselves at the center of a chilling threat after receiving a menacing email. The message, allegedly from someone named Vishnu, claims intent to harm Sharma, Yadav, their families, and associates, causing immediate concern among their circles.

The threatening email, dated December 14, 2024, was sent from don99284@gmail.com to the official team address of Rajpal Yadav, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com. This prompted swift action, with Yadav's wife Radha filing a formal complaint with the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The police have registered a case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with threats of harm.

As authorities delve into the investigation, there is yet no identification of the individual behind the threat. Both public figures, Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav, have made significant contributions to Indian comedy and cinema, with Sharma recently featured in Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and Yadav in Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

