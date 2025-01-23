Left Menu

Scorsese and DiCaprio Reignite 'The Devil in the White City' Project

Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reviving the adaptation of Erik Larson's true-crime book, 'The Devil in the White City'. The story, set during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, intertwines the lives of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer H. H. Holmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:43 IST
Scorsese and DiCaprio Reignite 'The Devil in the White City' Project
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are once again collaborating, reigniting the long-awaited screen adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 true-crime book, 'The Devil in the White City'. The project has been stagnant for years but is now being revitalized by 20th Century Studios.

The film, currently in its early development stages, lacks a finalized script, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Scorsese and DiCaprio, known for their previous successful collaborations, will co-produce this gripping narrative alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson.

'The Devil in the White City' unfolds a captivating story of Daniel H. Burnham, an innovative architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a notorious serial killer during the Chicago World's Fair of 1893. Initially set up as a movie, and briefly a TV series, the project is now back on the cinematic track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025