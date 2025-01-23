Scorsese and DiCaprio Reignite 'The Devil in the White City' Project

Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are once again collaborating, reigniting the long-awaited screen adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 true-crime book, 'The Devil in the White City'. The project has been stagnant for years but is now being revitalized by 20th Century Studios.

The film, currently in its early development stages, lacks a finalized script, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Scorsese and DiCaprio, known for their previous successful collaborations, will co-produce this gripping narrative alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson.

'The Devil in the White City' unfolds a captivating story of Daniel H. Burnham, an innovative architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a notorious serial killer during the Chicago World's Fair of 1893. Initially set up as a movie, and briefly a TV series, the project is now back on the cinematic track.

(With inputs from agencies.)