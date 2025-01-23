Veer Pahariya Seeks Divine Blessings Before Debut in 'Skyforce'

Actor Veer Pahariya, poised for his Bollywood debut, sought divine intervention at the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of his first film, 'Skyforce', releasing on January 24. Co-starring with Akshay Kumar, Pahariya plays a pivotal role in this war drama, inspired by the true events of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani conflict.

During the visit to the revered Ujjain shrine, Pahariya expressed profound spiritual satisfaction, remarking on ANI that feeling a call from the deity led him to seek blessings. He shared his excitement about the movie being a career milestone and the importance of Lord Shiva's blessings before his debut.

'Skyforce', directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, portrays the war-time valor of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a character portrayed by Pahariya. The film has already impressed dignitaries like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Pahariya aims for it to be a long-standing source of inspiration for the youth.

Reflecting on the legacy of films like 'Lakshya', the young actor emphasizes the movie's core themes of family, camaraderie, and national pride. Pahariya envisions 'Skyforce' inspiring young Indians to join the armed forces, continuing the legacy of heroism demonstrated by forefathers in securing the nation's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)