Amit Shah Highlights Ideological Milestones at Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi administration has nearly fulfilled its key ideological aims, including the reversal of Article 370, a critical move long awaited by their faction. This remark was delivered during the Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair held at the Gujarat University grounds.

Shah stated that under this government, the situation for Hindus in India has notably improved. He highlighted landmark achievements such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, triple talaq abolition, and the introduction of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in BJP-governed Uttarakhand.

While international efforts continue, he praised the global acceptance of Yoga and the retrieval of stolen statues of Indian deities. Shah credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for uniting service-oriented Hindu organizations at the fair, where 200 stalls showcased social contributions, including one honoring 18th-century ruler Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar.

