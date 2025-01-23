Left Menu

Netaji's Hidden Chapter at Noapara Police Station

Noapara police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas holds historical significance due to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's brief detention there in 1931. The police station commemorates his legacy with a memorial, library, and an annual ceremony on his birthday, preserving artifacts from his time there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:07 IST
Netaji's Hidden Chapter at Noapara Police Station
  • Country:
  • India

In an unassuming corner of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Noapara police station stands as a silent witness to a significant moment in history. This modest station played host to none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during his brief detention by the British in 1931.

Every January 23rd, the police station honors Netaji's legacy, celebrating his birth anniversary and his unexpected 'stay' at the station. Arrested en route to a meeting of Bengal jute mill workers, Bose spent several hours at the station, famously refusing tea from a British officer.

The station's respect for Netaji endures, with a memorial featuring a photograph beside the preserved cup and saucer. Each year, his birthday is marked by public viewings and commemorative events, ensuring this slice of history is not forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025