Netaji's Hidden Chapter at Noapara Police Station

In an unassuming corner of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Noapara police station stands as a silent witness to a significant moment in history. This modest station played host to none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during his brief detention by the British in 1931.

Every January 23rd, the police station honors Netaji's legacy, celebrating his birth anniversary and his unexpected 'stay' at the station. Arrested en route to a meeting of Bengal jute mill workers, Bose spent several hours at the station, famously refusing tea from a British officer.

The station's respect for Netaji endures, with a memorial featuring a photograph beside the preserved cup and saucer. Each year, his birthday is marked by public viewings and commemorative events, ensuring this slice of history is not forgotten.

