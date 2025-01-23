Kapil Dev Inspires Future Autograph Givers at Gurgaon School

Legendary former India captain Kapil Dev visited Satya School in Gurgaon, delivering a motivational speech that left a lasting impression on students and staff. He encouraged them to aim at becoming autograph givers rather than seekers, stressing the importance of sports in personality development without compromising academics.

During his two-hour stay, the cricket icon inspired many with his words and actions. Students expressed their admiration, with some stating that the experience could alter their perspective on studies and life. Kapil's charismatic presence captivated everyone, as he shared both his cricket wisdom and life philosophy.

Kapil's visit wasn't just about words; he also engaged in cricket demonstrations that showcased his classic techniques. His influence was palpable, as eager students lined up to interact with him, creating memories they hope will inspire their future achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)