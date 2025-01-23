Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed groundbreaking findings asserting that the origins of the Iron Age can be traced back to Tamil Nadu, dating as far back as 5,300 years ago.

Speaking at the Secretariat, Stalin emphasized the significance of this archeological discovery, suggesting that the history of the Indian subcontinent should be reconsidered to begin from the Tamil soil.

The recent analysis conducted by reputable research facilities substantiates these claims, positioning Tamil Nadu as an essential landmark in the historical timeline. The Chief Minister also inaugurated numerous museum developments and a dedicated website to support ongoing research.

