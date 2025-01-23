Art Controversy: M.F. Husain's Paintings Seized

In a striking controversy, Delhi's courtroom has become the battleground for art and religion. Two paintings by the celebrated artist M.F. Husain have been seized amidst accusations of obscenity.

The DAG art gallery, where these works were displayed, stands firm against any allegations of wrongdoing, pointing to an extensive police investigation which did not find any cognisable offense on their part.

The gallery maintains its position, assured that the judicial system will ultimately render a just outcome while drawing attention to the broader issue of artistic freedom versus cultural sensibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)