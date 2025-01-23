Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Social Activist Pushpa Agashe
Pushpa Agashe, a dedicated social activist and former atomic energy employee, tragically died in a hit-and-run incident. Celebrated for her work in eye and organ donation, support for blind students, and environmental advocacy, she also appeared in a film. She is survived by her family.
Social activist Pushpa Agashe tragically passed away on Thursday in Thane due to a hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred during her morning walk, police reported.
Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to locate the vehicle involved. Agashe, 73, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
A passionate advocate, Agashe dedicated decades to numerous social causes, including organ donation, education for the visually impaired, and environmental conservation. Her passing leaves a profound impact on the community she served.
