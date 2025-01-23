Left Menu

Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Social Activist Pushpa Agashe

Pushpa Agashe, a dedicated social activist and former atomic energy employee, tragically died in a hit-and-run incident. Celebrated for her work in eye and organ donation, support for blind students, and environmental advocacy, she also appeared in a film. She is survived by her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:31 IST
Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Social Activist Pushpa Agashe
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Pushpa Agashe tragically passed away on Thursday in Thane due to a hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred during her morning walk, police reported.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to locate the vehicle involved. Agashe, 73, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A passionate advocate, Agashe dedicated decades to numerous social causes, including organ donation, education for the visually impaired, and environmental conservation. Her passing leaves a profound impact on the community she served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025