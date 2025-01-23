Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Social Activist Pushpa Agashe

Social activist Pushpa Agashe tragically passed away on Thursday in Thane due to a hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred during her morning walk, police reported.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to locate the vehicle involved. Agashe, 73, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A passionate advocate, Agashe dedicated decades to numerous social causes, including organ donation, education for the visually impaired, and environmental conservation. Her passing leaves a profound impact on the community she served.

(With inputs from agencies.)