Billie Jean King Cup Finals Relocates to China for 2025-27

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Shenzhen, China, from 2025 to 2027. Organizers praise China's excellent facilities and growing tennis culture. Previously hosted in Seville and Malaga, the tournament exemplifies China's expanding role in women's sports, despite past controversies surrounding the WTA Finals shift to Mexico.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, a prominent women's teams tennis tournament, will relocate from Spain to China for the next three years, according to a Thursday announcement by organizers.
Scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from 2025 to 2027, the move underscores China's commitment to women's sports, highlighting its state-of-the-art facilities and burgeoning tennis culture.
The finals were previously held in Seville in 2023 and Malaga in 2024. The relocation marks a notable shift, reminiscent of the 2021 WTA Finals' transfer from Shenzhen to Guadalajara due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.
