Billie Jean King Cup Finals Relocates to China for 2025-27

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, a prominent women's teams tennis tournament, will relocate from Spain to China for the next three years, according to a Thursday announcement by organizers.

Scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from 2025 to 2027, the move underscores China's commitment to women's sports, highlighting its state-of-the-art facilities and burgeoning tennis culture.

The finals were previously held in Seville in 2023 and Malaga in 2024. The relocation marks a notable shift, reminiscent of the 2021 WTA Finals' transfer from Shenzhen to Guadalajara due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.

