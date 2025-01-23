Left Menu

Billie Jean King Cup Finals Relocates to China for 2025-27

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Shenzhen, China, from 2025 to 2027. Organizers praise China's excellent facilities and growing tennis culture. Previously hosted in Seville and Malaga, the tournament exemplifies China's expanding role in women's sports, despite past controversies surrounding the WTA Finals shift to Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:12 IST
Billie Jean King Cup Finals Relocates to China for 2025-27
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, a prominent women's teams tennis tournament, will relocate from Spain to China for the next three years, according to a Thursday announcement by organizers.

Scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from 2025 to 2027, the move underscores China's commitment to women's sports, highlighting its state-of-the-art facilities and burgeoning tennis culture.

The finals were previously held in Seville in 2023 and Malaga in 2024. The relocation marks a notable shift, reminiscent of the 2021 WTA Finals' transfer from Shenzhen to Guadalajara due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025