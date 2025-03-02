Left Menu

Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Facilities in Recent Strikes

Russia's defense ministry announced that its forces attacked gas processing facilities used by Ukrainian defense forces, as stated by Interfax. The battlefield reports by Reuters have yet to be verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 14:49 IST
Russia's defense ministry announced on Sunday that its forces had carried out strikes on gas processing facilities utilized by Ukrainian defense forces within the last 24 hours, according to the Interfax news agency.

The nature and extent of these strikes, however, remain unclear as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the battlefield reports at the time of reporting.

This development contributes to the ongoing tensions and military engagements in the region, raising significant concerns over the strategic implications of such targeted attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

