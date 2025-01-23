Streaming Giant Netflix Eyes First Best-Picture Win with 'Emilia Perez'

'Emilia Perez,' a Netflix original, spearheaded the list of Academy Award nominations, securing an impressive 13 nods. The film tells the remarkable story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman and starts anew.

This Spanish-language musical is joined by the historical drama 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked,' each of which earned 10 nominations, in the competition for the coveted best-picture prize.

Hollywood gears up for the Oscars on March 2, amid disruptive wildfires that have even altered the awards season calendar. These developments underscore the resilience of the film industry and its commitment to celebrating enduring cinematic artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)