Left Menu

Election Countdown: Zero Nominations on Day One for Mumbai's Civic Polls

On the first day of nominations for the BMC elections scheduled for January 15, no nominations were filed despite over 4,100 forms being issued. The process, conducted via 23 offices, will continue until December 30. Major political parties, except AAP, are yet to finalize candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:31 IST
Election Countdown: Zero Nominations on Day One for Mumbai's Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, no nominations were filed on Tuesday, the opening day of the nomination process for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, slated for January 15, 2025.

According to a BMC release, while over 4,100 forms had been issued, none were submitted as of the end of the day. The BMC commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, met with political party representatives to coordinate the election prep across 23 offices in Mumbai.

The BMC noted that the nomination process will continue through December 30, excluding specific dates when the offices will not operate. Prominent parties, barring the Aam Aadmi Party, have not finalized candidate lists for the 227 wards, whereas AAP has already named 21 candidates and 40 star campaigners.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025