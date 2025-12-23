Election Countdown: Zero Nominations on Day One for Mumbai's Civic Polls

In a surprising turn of events, no nominations were filed on Tuesday, the opening day of the nomination process for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, slated for January 15, 2025.

According to a BMC release, while over 4,100 forms had been issued, none were submitted as of the end of the day. The BMC commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, met with political party representatives to coordinate the election prep across 23 offices in Mumbai.

The BMC noted that the nomination process will continue through December 30, excluding specific dates when the offices will not operate. Prominent parties, barring the Aam Aadmi Party, have not finalized candidate lists for the 227 wards, whereas AAP has already named 21 candidates and 40 star campaigners.