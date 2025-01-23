Left Menu

Jaaved Jaaferi Stars in Upcoming Series and Film Tackling Love, Chaos, and Social Media

Jaaved Jaaferi joins Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati in 'Oops! Ab Kya?', a series blending comedy and emotion, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, he stars in 'Inn Galiyon Mein', a romantic drama delving into social media's role in modern relationships, alongside Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:53 IST
Jaaved Jaaferi Stars in Upcoming Series and Film Tackling Love, Chaos, and Social Media
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to appear alongside Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati in an upcoming series titled 'Oops! Ab Kya?'. Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, and produced by Dice Media, the series promises to blend chaos, comedy, and heartfelt emotions.

Shweta Basu Prasad, in a press note, described the series as a beautiful narrative about life's unpredictable challenges. She expressed joy in portraying her character, Roohi, who is bold, vulnerable, and hilariously relatable, suggesting that audiences will see reflections of themselves and enjoy the delightful chaos.

In addition to 'Oops! Ab Kya?', releasing on February 20 on Disney+ Hotstar, Jaaved Jaaferi will feature in 'Inn Galiyon Mein', a romantic drama examining love and societal pressures in the social media age. Jaaved highlighted the film's relevance, portraying it as a universally relatable story alongside cast members Vivaan Shah and debutant Avantika Dassani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025