Jaaved Jaaferi Stars in Upcoming Series and Film Tackling Love, Chaos, and Social Media

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to appear alongside Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati in an upcoming series titled 'Oops! Ab Kya?'. Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, and produced by Dice Media, the series promises to blend chaos, comedy, and heartfelt emotions.

Shweta Basu Prasad, in a press note, described the series as a beautiful narrative about life's unpredictable challenges. She expressed joy in portraying her character, Roohi, who is bold, vulnerable, and hilariously relatable, suggesting that audiences will see reflections of themselves and enjoy the delightful chaos.

In addition to 'Oops! Ab Kya?', releasing on February 20 on Disney+ Hotstar, Jaaved Jaaferi will feature in 'Inn Galiyon Mein', a romantic drama examining love and societal pressures in the social media age. Jaaved highlighted the film's relevance, portraying it as a universally relatable story alongside cast members Vivaan Shah and debutant Avantika Dassani.

(With inputs from agencies.)