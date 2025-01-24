Yohji Yamamoto's Mesmerizing Menswear Show at Paris Fashion Week

In a striking display of fashion innovation, Yohji Yamamoto unveiled his fall-winter 2025-2026 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. The lineup featured quilted outerwear reminiscent of Yamamoto's signature dark aesthetic, with models enveloped in chunky jackets and long overcoats.

The veteran designer stayed true to his roots with a predominantly dark color palette, accessorizing thick suit jackets with matching trousers designed in a utilitarian style, complete with leg pockets. Notably, some coats were emblazoned with thought-provoking messages like "Despair is the conclusion of the fool" and "Sadness and suffering are the flowers of life."

Adding to the theatrical nature of the show, models paused and turned to showcase all angles of the garments, occasionally removing coats to reveal their reversible quality. The event further delighted audiences with playful gestures from models, adding to the charm and creativity that marked Yamamoto's showcase. The week continues with shows from other prestigious labels such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, culminating in the eagerly awaited haute couture displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)