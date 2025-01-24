Italy's High Court Upholds Amanda Knox Slander Conviction

Italy's highest court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Amanda Knox for slander in connection to the 2007 murder of her British flatmate. The decision marks the conclusion of a sprawling legal saga that has persisted for almost two decades and captivated international audiences.

The slander conviction relates to Knox's false accusation against Patrick Lumumba, whom she wrongly accused of killing Meredith Kercher in Perugia. Although an appeals court in Florence imposed a three-year sentence last year, the ruling holds no practical consequence for Knox, as her time already served in connection with other charges overlaps.

In response to the verdict, Knox, who resides in the United States, protested her innocence. Meanwhile, Knox's legal team and Patrick Lumumba had contrasting reactions to the court's decision, with her lawyers expressing disbelief and Lumumba expressing satisfaction.

