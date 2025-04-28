Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Renewed Conflict

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening, as hospitals receive the bodies of 51 Palestinians killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, according to the local Health Ministry. This brings the death toll from the prolonged 18-month Israel-Hamas conflict to 52,243.

Israel broke its ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 with surprise bombings, bolstering military presence by establishing a buffer zone and surrounding Rafah. The blockade on Gaza has been tightened for almost 60 days, cutting off essential imports like food and medicine, leading to severe shortages, particularly affecting children.

The continuation of Israeli airstrikes and the blockade aims to pressurize Hamas for the release of hostages taken during an October attack. The humanitarian crisis deepens as both sides remain at an impasse, with Gaza's infrastructure severely damaged and its people enduring dire living conditions.

