Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Catastrophe Amid Renewed Conflict

The humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates as Israeli airstrikes continue, resulting in significant casualties and displacement. The conflict, ongoing for 18 months, has intensified with renewed bombings, a strict blockade, and negotiations over hostages. Aid groups warn of an impending crisis as essential supplies dwindle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening, as hospitals receive the bodies of 51 Palestinians killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, according to the local Health Ministry. This brings the death toll from the prolonged 18-month Israel-Hamas conflict to 52,243.

Israel broke its ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 with surprise bombings, bolstering military presence by establishing a buffer zone and surrounding Rafah. The blockade on Gaza has been tightened for almost 60 days, cutting off essential imports like food and medicine, leading to severe shortages, particularly affecting children.

The continuation of Israeli airstrikes and the blockade aims to pressurize Hamas for the release of hostages taken during an October attack. The humanitarian crisis deepens as both sides remain at an impasse, with Gaza's infrastructure severely damaged and its people enduring dire living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

