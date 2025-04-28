Left Menu

Saudi Arabia and Qatar Propel Syria's Economic Recovery with Debt Payment

Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced they will cover Syria's nearly $15 million debt to the World Bank, potentially resuming international support for Syria. This move follows the rise of Syria's new leadership after Bashar Assad's fall. The gesture is seen as critical to Syria's recovery and infrastructure rebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 00:43 IST
Saudi Arabia and Qatar Propel Syria's Economic Recovery with Debt Payment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced their intention to clear Syria's outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank, a decision likely to renew the organization's support for the embattled nation. This announcement comes from the finance ministries of both countries following recent meetings held in Washington by the World Bank and IMF.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude towards the two Gulf nations, highlighting the payment as a catalyst for vital cooperation in the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction phase. Since the overthrow of Bashar Assad, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been crucial supporters of Syria's new government. Estimates suggest rebuilding efforts could now reach $400 billion.

The joint statement indicated that resolving the debt issue will allow the resumption of World Bank activities that have been on hold for the last 14 years, fostering developments in essential sectors. Meanwhile, Western sanctions continue to hinder full-scale development, although some countries are beginning to ease restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025