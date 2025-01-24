Left Menu

Demi Moore garners her first Oscar nomination at the age of 62 for her role in 'The Substance'. The film, a dark horror comedy, has also won her a Golden Globe. Amid personal joy, Moore expresses concern for her community affected by recent Los Angeles fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:07 IST
Demi Moore's Breakthrough: Oscar Nomination for 'The Substance'
Demi Moore (Photo/instagram/@demimoore). Image Credit: ANI
Demi Moore has reached a significant milestone in her career, securing her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in 'The Substance'. The 62-year-old actress is among the five contenders for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards, announced on Thursday.

Expressing her excitement to People magazine, Moore described the nomination as an honor beyond her wildest dreams, sharing, "Being nominated is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. There are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition, both personally and for what this film represents."

Moore also highlighted the challenges faced by her Los Angeles community, currently battling recent wildfires. She expressed her heartfelt concern, stating, "This is a time of incredible contrasts. My heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in L.A. The fires have devastated many lives, yet our community's resilience and compassion are awe-inspiring and remind us of our strength when united."

'The Substance', a dark horror comedy, stars Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who utilizes a mysterious drug to maintain youth and relevance, leading to complex consequences. This role has earned her widespread acclaim, along with a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

