Left Menu

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Set for Multilingual Release

'Jaat', starring Bollywood icon Sunny Deol, will be released on April 10 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The high-octane action drama, directed by Gopichand Malineni, features an ensemble cast and music by Thaman S. The film, touted for its larger-than-life action, promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:41 IST
Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Set for Multilingual Release
Sunny Deol Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Bollywood film 'Jaat', featuring legendary actor Sunny Deol, is set to premiere nationwide on April 10, as confirmed by its makers.

Boasting productions by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, offering a multilingual spectacle. The film promises to deliver a 'high-octane drama' with thrilling 'larger-than-life action sequences'.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, known for hits like 'Don Seenu' and 'Veera Simha Reddy', 'Jaat' also features stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Celebrated composer Thaman S scores the music, adding to the film's allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025