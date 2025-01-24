Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Set for Multilingual Release

The highly anticipated Bollywood film 'Jaat', featuring legendary actor Sunny Deol, is set to premiere nationwide on April 10, as confirmed by its makers.

Boasting productions by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, offering a multilingual spectacle. The film promises to deliver a 'high-octane drama' with thrilling 'larger-than-life action sequences'.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, known for hits like 'Don Seenu' and 'Veera Simha Reddy', 'Jaat' also features stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Celebrated composer Thaman S scores the music, adding to the film's allure.

