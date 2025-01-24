Legacy of the Sarangi: Murad Ali Khan's Enduring Tradition

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is set to feature renowned sarangi maestro Murad Ali Khan in the 2nd edition of its Legacy Series at the Triveni Kala Sangam Chamber Theatre on January 31.

This event will celebrate traditional Indian performing arts, focusing on the remarkable heritage of the Moradabad Gharana. Khan, following a lineage of exceptional sarangi players, will perform with the Saurang Parampara Ensemble, showcasing pieces such as khayaal, saadra, and thumri.

The evening will conclude with Khan and his cousin Amaan Ali performing an ensemble. Discussions with Aneesh Pradhan on sarangi traditions and a display of ancestral sarangis will offer audiences insight into this richly cultural musical lineage.

(With inputs from agencies.)