Legacy of the Sarangi: Murad Ali Khan's Enduring Tradition

Murad Ali Khan, a sarangi maestro of the Moradabad Gharana, will perform at the 2nd edition of Legacy Series by KNMA. The event will highlight the artistry of hereditary performers, featuring the Saurang Parampara Ensemble and dialogues on the sarangi's history and Khan's personal journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:55 IST
The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is set to feature renowned sarangi maestro Murad Ali Khan in the 2nd edition of its Legacy Series at the Triveni Kala Sangam Chamber Theatre on January 31.

This event will celebrate traditional Indian performing arts, focusing on the remarkable heritage of the Moradabad Gharana. Khan, following a lineage of exceptional sarangi players, will perform with the Saurang Parampara Ensemble, showcasing pieces such as khayaal, saadra, and thumri.

The evening will conclude with Khan and his cousin Amaan Ali performing an ensemble. Discussions with Aneesh Pradhan on sarangi traditions and a display of ancestral sarangis will offer audiences insight into this richly cultural musical lineage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

