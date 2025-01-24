Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Record Crowds at Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan
The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh, anticipating 10 crore devotees. Authorities have implemented traffic and crowd management strategies and reinforced infrastructure to ensure a smooth and secure spiritual experience during the event.
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on January 29, a significant bathing ritual during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Authorities anticipate 10 crore devotees and have rolled out extensive measures to manage traffic and crowds efficiently in Prayagraj.
Among these measures are instructions for devotees to return from the same zone they arrive, with officials ensuring minimal cross-zone movement. A secure environment is prioritized, with reinforced infrastructure and evacuation teams on standby to manage ghats and prevent overcrowding.
Key resources including barricades, watch towers, and central forces will be deployed for crowd control. The event this year, part of the grand triennial Kumbh, highlights the government's commitment to a divine and organized spiritual experience.
