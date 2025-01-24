Unmasking 'Identity': A South Indian Thriller Set to Captivate Audiences on ZEE5

The highly anticipated South Indian thriller 'Identity,' featuring stellar performances by Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, will premiere on ZEE5 on January 31. The psychological drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a story filled with deception, revenge, and the pursuit of justice.

'Identity,' originally produced in Malayalam and later dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, showcases an enthralling narrative. The film follows the murder investigation of Amar Felix, portrayed by Arjun Radhakrishnan, a shady blackmailer. A gripping tale unfolds as Alisha (Trisha Krishnan), an eyewitness with face blindness, and karate instructor Haran Shankar (Tovino Thomas) uncover dark secrets.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the production features a talented ensemble cast, including Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, and Mandira Bedi. Although 'Identity' debuted in theaters on January 2 to mixed reviews, the creators are optimistic about its digital release, offering audiences a thrilling experience enriched with intense performances and a complex plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)