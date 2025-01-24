Left Menu

Unmasking 'Identity': A South Indian Thriller Set to Captivate Audiences on ZEE5

'Identity', starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is a psychological thriller set for release on ZEE5 on January 31. The film, originally in Malayalam and dubbed in various languages, explores themes of revenge and justice, centered around a murder investigation that delves into secrets and deception.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:56 IST
The highly anticipated South Indian thriller 'Identity,' featuring stellar performances by Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, will premiere on ZEE5 on January 31. The psychological drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a story filled with deception, revenge, and the pursuit of justice.

'Identity,' originally produced in Malayalam and later dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, showcases an enthralling narrative. The film follows the murder investigation of Amar Felix, portrayed by Arjun Radhakrishnan, a shady blackmailer. A gripping tale unfolds as Alisha (Trisha Krishnan), an eyewitness with face blindness, and karate instructor Haran Shankar (Tovino Thomas) uncover dark secrets.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the production features a talented ensemble cast, including Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, and Mandira Bedi. Although 'Identity' debuted in theaters on January 2 to mixed reviews, the creators are optimistic about its digital release, offering audiences a thrilling experience enriched with intense performances and a complex plot.

