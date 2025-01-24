Philippines Unveils Comic Book to Combat South China Sea Disinformation

The Philippines has launched its latest effort to counteract China's alleged disinformation in the South China Sea disputes through a newly published comic book. This initiative, spearheaded by Philippine officials, aims to educate and inform through engaging storytelling.

Titled "The Stories of Teacher Jun," the 40-page book features narratives of a Filipino teacher with his students, using relatable dialogues to outline the Philippines' stance on the complex territorial issues. The comic portrays China as a 'bully' according to fictional students and addresses the controversial actions of Beijing in the disputed waters.

National security adviser Eduardo Ano emphasized the critical need for transparency and combating misinformation at the launch event in Manila, attended by international allies including U.S. and Canadian ambassadors. The project targets young audiences in isolated regions and is part of a broader campaign involving videos and photographs to bring attention to the Philippines' side of the story.

