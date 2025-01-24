Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Journey from Stagnation to Progress

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Uttar Pradesh's transformation during its 76th foundation day celebrations. He highlighted its significant role in India's growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Dhankhar announced his participation in the Maha Kumbh, noting the state's advancements in governance, technology, and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Journey from Stagnation to Progress
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh while speaking at the state's 76th foundation day celebrations. He emphasized its pivotal role in India's growth and accepted an invitation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to partake in the Maha Kumbh, a significant cultural event.

Dhankhar acknowledged the significance of celebrating Uttar Pradesh's foundation day, a tradition starting in 2018, as an opportunity to launch impactful schemes. He noted that this year's Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana would simplify processes for young entrepreneurs, laying a foundation for future opportunities.

Highlighting past concerns over law and order, Dhankhar praised Uttar Pradesh's journey to becoming a state of good governance and rapid development. He attributed the miraculous transformation to Adityanath's leadership, drawing international attention to the state's development trajectory and contributions to India's economy, culture, and governance.

