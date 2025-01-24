Left Menu

Congress Leader Ajay Rai Critiques Preparation for Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai is set to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 5. Rai criticizes the state BJP government for inadequate preparations and claims neglect of pilgrims. He plans to expose budget irregularities post-event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:44 IST
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has announced plans to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela by taking a ceremonial holy dip in the Sangam on February 5. The Congress leader will arrive in Prayagraj on February 4 and will inaugurate the annual camp of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Seva Dal the next day.

Rai's visit is marked by sharp criticisms aimed at the state BJP government, which he accuses of neglecting the needs of pilgrims and saints while prioritizing VIP hospitality and optics. He voiced these concerns alongside Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh during a press conference in Lucknow.

Highlighting numerous issues, including subpar infrastructure, Rai also questioned the integrity of the budget allocated for the event, alleging corruption. He vowed to uncover these inconsistencies after the Maha Kumbh concludes, challenging the government's claims of extensive preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

