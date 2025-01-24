Bollywood Actress Mamta Kulkarni Transitions to Spiritual Life

In a significant spiritual transformation, Mamta Kulkarni, once a celebrated Bollywood actress, has renounced her worldly ties to embrace life as a Hindu nun.

At the Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan', a ritual marking her renunciation of worldly life, and is set to be consecrated as a 'mahamandaleshwar' under the Kinnar Akhara, as confirmed by Hindu seers.

Having been associated with Juna Akhara for two years, Kulkarni's journey took a new path as she further engaged with the Kinnar Akhara over the recent months, culminating in her spiritual initiation led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

