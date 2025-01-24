Left Menu

Bollywood Actress Mamta Kulkarni Transitions to Spiritual Life

Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, has renounced worldly life to become a Hindu nun. She took 'sanyas' at the Maha Kumbh, performing her own 'Pind Daan' and will soon be consecrated as a 'mahamandaleshwar' of the Kinnar Akhara. Kulkarni has been associated with Juna Akhara for two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:34 IST
Bollywood Actress Mamta Kulkarni Transitions to Spiritual Life
Mamta Kulkarni

In a significant spiritual transformation, Mamta Kulkarni, once a celebrated Bollywood actress, has renounced her worldly ties to embrace life as a Hindu nun.

At the Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan', a ritual marking her renunciation of worldly life, and is set to be consecrated as a 'mahamandaleshwar' under the Kinnar Akhara, as confirmed by Hindu seers.

Having been associated with Juna Akhara for two years, Kulkarni's journey took a new path as she further engaged with the Kinnar Akhara over the recent months, culminating in her spiritual initiation led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025