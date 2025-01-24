Mamta Kulkarni Embraces Spiritual Journey as Mahamandleshwar

In a notable transition from her days in Bollywood, former actress Mamta Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at Prayagraj's Sangham Ghat, fulfilling what she describes as divine instructions. Kulkarni, once a prominent name in the 1990s film industry, credits her spiritual transformation to guidance from her Guru and deities Mahadev and Maha Kaali.

The Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced Kulkarni's new spiritual status, recognizing her as Mahamandleshwar. Kulkarni, now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, is authorized to assume any devotional role she chooses, marking her deep involvement with the Kinnar Akhada over the past year and a half.

Renowned for her roles alongside prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Kulkarni unexpectedly exited the film industry in the early 2000s. Since then, she has maintained a life away from the spotlight, now embracing her spiritual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)