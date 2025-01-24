Left Menu

Mamta Kulkarni Embraces Spiritual Journey as Mahamandleshwar

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni conducted a significant spiritual ritual in Prayagraj, marking her entry as a Mahamandleshwar within the Kinnar Akhada. Known for her 1990s film success, Kulkarni's transition to spiritual life reflects a major shift from her previous career in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST
Mamta Kulkarni Embraces Spiritual Journey as Mahamandleshwar
Actor Mamta Kulkarni (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable transition from her days in Bollywood, former actress Mamta Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at Prayagraj's Sangham Ghat, fulfilling what she describes as divine instructions. Kulkarni, once a prominent name in the 1990s film industry, credits her spiritual transformation to guidance from her Guru and deities Mahadev and Maha Kaali.

The Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced Kulkarni's new spiritual status, recognizing her as Mahamandleshwar. Kulkarni, now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, is authorized to assume any devotional role she chooses, marking her deep involvement with the Kinnar Akhada over the past year and a half.

Renowned for her roles alongside prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Kulkarni unexpectedly exited the film industry in the early 2000s. Since then, she has maintained a life away from the spotlight, now embracing her spiritual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025