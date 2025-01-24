Mamta Kulkarni's Spiritual Transformation: From Bollywood to Mahamandleshwar

In a spiritual embrace of her new life path, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni conducted a 'pind daan' ceremony at Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj on Friday. The actress, who gained fame in the 1990s for her roles in films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi', stated that her actions were guided by the instructions of Mahadev, Maha Kaali, and her Guru.

Earlier in the day, a significant announcement came from Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan. Kulkarni has embarked upon a new spiritual journey, being named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, and bestowed the title of Mahamandleshwar. Laxmi Narayan highlighted Kulkarni's long-standing association with Kinnar Akhada over the past year and a half, signaling her dedication to this new role.

For fans and followers who remember her collaborations with Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Kulkarni's transition away from the cinematic spotlight began in the early 2000s. She subsequently moved overseas, choosing a life devoted to spiritual pursuits rather than the allure of the film industry. With this latest development, Kulkarni's followers are reminded of the actress's versatility and commitment to personal transformation.

