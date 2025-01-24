From Silver Screen to Spiritual Heights: Mamta Kulkarni's New Journey

Former Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni has taken a momentous step away from her previous life by embracing spirituality in its fullest form. The Uttar Pradesh government reported that Kulkarni has become 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri' at the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, transitioning into a new identity.

At the religious gathering, Kulkarni performed 'Pind Daan' and received her new title from the Kinnar Akhara. Her initiation was blessed by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and marked a 23-year journey of penance since her first initiation with Guru Shri Chaitanya Gagan Giri.

Kulkarni's dedication culminated in the title of mahamandaleshwar, a role associated with spiritual leadership and social service. Mahant Balak Das emphasized the rigorous spiritual commitments involved in attaining such a position. Kulkarni expressed her joy at joining the ranks of esteemed spiritual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)