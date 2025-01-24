Left Menu

Silhouettes Steal the Show: Kim Jones' Minimalist Approach at Dior

Kim Jones, Dior’s men's artistic director, presented a minimalist collection highlighting silhouettes for winter 2025-2026. The show, held at Ecole Militaire, featured cape-like coats, leather jackets, and elegant touches like silky blouses and crystal embellishments. Paris Men's Fashion Week hopes for U.S. market growth amid global slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:59 IST
Dior's men's artistic director, Kim Jones, took a minimalist route for the winter 2025-2026 runway show, spotlighting silhouettes like cape-like coats and cropped leather jackets. The show unfolded at the Ecole Militaire in Paris, featuring models in all-black attire who navigated a stark white setting. Jones added a touch of softness with silky ivory blouses, pale pink tailored jackets, and subtle crystal accents.

The models criss-crossed the room before disappearing underground, drawing applause from the audience for Jones's craftsmanship. He was warmly greeted by Dior CEO Delphine Arnault and other notable attendees like actors Karry Wang, Joe Alwyn, and music figures DJ Snake and pianist Lang Lang. Despite the indoor show's subdued tones, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and admiration.

Paris Men's Fashion Week continues through January 26, followed by Haute Couture exhibitions. Designers are closely watching the U.S. market for potential growth as the high-end fashion industry faces a rare global slowdown.

