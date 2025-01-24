Silhouettes Steal the Show: Kim Jones' Minimalist Approach at Dior

Dior's men's artistic director, Kim Jones, took a minimalist route for the winter 2025-2026 runway show, spotlighting silhouettes like cape-like coats and cropped leather jackets. The show unfolded at the Ecole Militaire in Paris, featuring models in all-black attire who navigated a stark white setting. Jones added a touch of softness with silky ivory blouses, pale pink tailored jackets, and subtle crystal accents.

The models criss-crossed the room before disappearing underground, drawing applause from the audience for Jones's craftsmanship. He was warmly greeted by Dior CEO Delphine Arnault and other notable attendees like actors Karry Wang, Joe Alwyn, and music figures DJ Snake and pianist Lang Lang. Despite the indoor show's subdued tones, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and admiration.

Paris Men's Fashion Week continues through January 26, followed by Haute Couture exhibitions. Designers are closely watching the U.S. market for potential growth as the high-end fashion industry faces a rare global slowdown.

