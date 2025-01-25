Left Menu

Susanne Bier in Talks to Helm 'Practical Magic 2'

Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier is negotiating to direct 'Practical Magic 2' for Warner Bros. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are set to reprise their roles. The sequel, written by Akiva Goldsman, follows the Owens sisters' journey and builds on the cult classic's success.

Susanne Bier (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier is reportedly in negotiations with Warner Bros to direct the highly anticipated sequel, 'Practical Magic 2', according to Deadline. While a deal has yet to be finalized, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are expected to return, reprising their roles as the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian.

The follow-up to the 1998 cult classic 'Practical Magic', directed by Griffin Dunne, will continue the magical journey of Sally and Gillian Owens as witch sisters. The original charmed audiences with its tale of siblings raised by their aunts in a small town, navigating societal prejudices and a family curse. Having grossed over $47 million in the U.S., the film garnered a dedicated fan base over the years. Acclaimed writer Akiva Goldsman, who co-authored the original, is set to pen the sequel's screenplay, while Bullock and Kidman will serve as producers alongside Denise Di Novi.

Bier, an acclaimed director with a remarkable portfolio, has previously collaborated with Bullock on Netflix's smash hit 'Bird Box' and with Kidman on HBO's 'The Undoing' and Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. Her achievements include an Academy Award for 'In a Better World' and an Emmy for 'The Night Manager.' Adding to her accolades, she was the first female director to win a Golden Globe, Emmy, and European Film Award, collectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

