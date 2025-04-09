Tragedy Strikes: Dominican Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 79 Lives

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led to the deaths of at least 79 people on Tuesday. Emergency responders worked through the night tirelessly to rescue survivors from the wreckage, with around 155 individuals reportedly injured in the tragedy.

Prominent figures, including a singer and a provincial governor, were among the deceased. The incident unfolded during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was also killed. Families of victims gathered outside the Jet Set nightclub seeking news of their missing loved ones.

The collapse claimed the lives of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel and several others. Efforts have been intensified with additional heavy equipment to expedite debris removal, while the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)