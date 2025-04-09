Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Dominican Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 79 Lives

A devastating roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital resulted in the deaths of at least 79 people, including celebrities and politicians. Approximately 155 were injured, and emergency teams continue frantic rescue efforts. The cause of the disaster is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Dominican Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 79 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led to the deaths of at least 79 people on Tuesday. Emergency responders worked through the night tirelessly to rescue survivors from the wreckage, with around 155 individuals reportedly injured in the tragedy.

Prominent figures, including a singer and a provincial governor, were among the deceased. The incident unfolded during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was also killed. Families of victims gathered outside the Jet Set nightclub seeking news of their missing loved ones.

The collapse claimed the lives of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel and several others. Efforts have been intensified with additional heavy equipment to expedite debris removal, while the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025