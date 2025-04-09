Tragic Night: Fire Claims Lives in Chengde Nursing Home

A tragic fire at a nursing home in Chengde City, Hebei province, China, resulted in the deaths of 20 individuals, as reported by state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at 9pm local time on April 8, according to local authorities cited by Xinhua. Survivors from the nursing home have been moved to a nearby hospital for observation and treatment, though the number has not been specified.

Investigators have been dispatched to ascertain the cause of the blaze, as per the news agency's coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)